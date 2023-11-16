There Is A Way To Heal From Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism - Here Are Some Case Histories

I share two case histories that occurred in 2023, whereby each woman had a low thyroid condition. Each woman contacted me for advice on what to do. Each woman followed my recommendations and recovered normal thyroid function within 4 months or less. I personally developed a hyperthyroid condition in 2016 from eating a raw vegan diet high in oxalates. I lived with this condition from 2016 to 2021. Through study and application I healed my hyperthyroid condition. If you are suffering with either a low or hyperthyroid condition I am confident that I have the recipe for success.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.