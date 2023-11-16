There Is A Way To Heal From Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism - Here Are Some Case Histories

I share two case histories that occurred in 2023, whereby each woman had a low thyroid condition. Each woman contacted me for advice on what to do. Each woman followed my recommendations and recovered normal thyroid function within 4 months or less. I personally developed a hyperthyroid condition in 2016 from eating a raw vegan diet high in oxalates. I lived with this condition from 2016 to 2021. Through study and application I healed my hyperthyroid condition. If you are suffering with either a low or hyperthyroid condition I am confident that I have the recipe for success.

