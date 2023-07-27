Create New Account
American Switchblade-600 rival to Lancet downed by Russia in Novodonetsk
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

American tank destroyer sister, Switchblade-600 kamikaze drone crashed through Russian electronic warfare over Novodonetsk in northern Donetsk. AeroVironment's UAV is meant to be a game changer to rival the Russian Lancet drone. Lancet effectively destroyed many of Ukrainian equipment and vehicles while Switchblade-600 showed no evidence of impact.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
electronic warfareamerican switchblade-600russian lancet dronenovodonetsk







