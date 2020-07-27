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Harry Vox / Syrian Girl Dismantle US/Israeli Lies - PressTV
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50 views • July 27, 2020
With riots rocking major US cities and video of explosions and US military storming and attacking US citizens, mothers and veterans, could Trump be looking for a distraction in the form of a war with Iran? Harry Vox and Syrian Girl deconstruct the news of the US military plane which harassed an Iranian civilian passenger flight.
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