Things Are Not Going to Get Better, But Do Not Despair

We will not have despair for what is coming, but we will challenge ourselves to be prepared for what is coming. One important way to be prepared is physical fitness. If you could improve your fitness and habits, now is the time to get on it. Take care, God bless!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.