Things Are Not Going to Get Better, But Do Not Despair
glock 1911
We will not have despair for what is coming, but we will challenge ourselves to be prepared for what is coming.  One important way to be prepared is physical fitness.  If you could improve your fitness and habits, now is the time to get on it.  Take care, God bless!

