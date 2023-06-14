Create New Account
The Nonnegotiable Gospel Part Two: Mercy vs. Works
Published Wednesday

No two tenets of faith could be more opposed to one another than those presented above.


On the one hand, we have God’s rejection of any human effort to buy salvation or His favor. If man is to come to God, it must be solely by His grace and His provision, not by any human work.


On the other hand, we see man’s flagrant repudiation of God’s prohibition against self-effort, and his arrogant attempt to build a tower that would enable him to climb by steps of his own making into heaven itself.


