How to survive outside of the state with Crypto Agorism

Slides & transcript: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/survival-outside-the-state
More info: https://agorism.blog/anarkio/crypto-agorism
Fair and free markets for food, jobs, housing, healthcare, mail, sim cards & more – no government ID or state permit required.
Timestamps:
00:00 – Introduction
00:10 – The current system is broken
01:27 – KYC is surveillance
02:25 – KYC is censorship
04:03 – KYC is getting worse
06:22 – KYC is unnatural
07:24 – Agorism fixes this
09:05 – Agorist businesses
10:31 – Example: Food
11:45 – Example: Finances (+ Bitcoin, Monero)
13:12 – Example: Jobs
14:32 – Example: Housing
15:25 – Example: Healthcare
16:48 – Example: Energy
17:49 – Example: Logistics
18:50 – Example: Communications
19:32 – Example: Education
20:30 – Example: Community
21:01 – Get started
21:48 – Free the markets, free the world
Join the crypto circular economy. Buy and sell products, services and jobs for Bitcoin, Monero, gold, silver or physical cash – no state permission required: https://bitejo.com
Uncensorable Monero fundraisers for your project, charity or startup: https://kuno.bitejo.com
Sell digital downloads for Monero (ebooks, music, memberships, gift cards, etc.): https://vendo.bitejo.com
