BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Macon wants 'Oreshnik' type long-range missile weapons development
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

"We are within reach of Russia's anger": French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he heard a signal from Moscow after the "Oreshnik " strike on Ukraine.

He noted that the launch of a long-range missile demonstrated Russia's new military capabilities and its determination to use them.

"This signal is clear, and all those who believe that Russia does not concern us should understand it loud and clear," said Macron.

The French leader added that to maintain its authority, Europe, and especially France as a country with developed technological potential, should master similar types of weapons.

"This initiative, which we launched, called ELSA, is now taking on its full meaning," he emphasized.

❗️ELSA is a French initiative to develop long-range cruise missiles - from 1 to 2 thousand kilometers. The Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Sweden have joined the project.

Adding:

Macron stated that European weapons are better than American ones.

"Together with our partners from Italy and the UK, we have created an air defense system that is more effective than the Patriot system," said the French president.

Adding more found about this video:

Domestic abuse victim Macron (standing in front of a Chinese air-to-air missile abuse victim, Rafale):

"Where Ukraine was overwhelmingly dependent on American intelligence capabilities a year ago, today two-thirds are provided by France. Two-thirds."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Final global showdown looms as Russia prepares nuclear response and America faces catastrophic defeat in coming conflict

Final global showdown looms as Russia prepares nuclear response and America faces catastrophic defeat in coming conflict

Finn Heartley
Trump announces plan to end federal payments to states with sanctuary cities

Trump announces plan to end federal payments to states with sanctuary cities

Laura Harris
U.S. orders evacuations as Iran threatens retaliation, raising fears of imminent strike

U.S. orders evacuations as Iran threatens retaliation, raising fears of imminent strike

Cassie B.
Greenland rejects U.S. annexation push as Trump warns of &#8220;big problem&#8221; for PM

Greenland rejects U.S. annexation push as Trump warns of “big problem” for PM

Belle Carter
Russia warns of Western-backed &#8220;color revolution&#8221; in Iran as protests turn violent

Russia warns of Western-backed “color revolution” in Iran as protests turn violent

Ramon Tomey
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy