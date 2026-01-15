"We are within reach of Russia's anger": French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he heard a signal from Moscow after the "Oreshnik " strike on Ukraine.

He noted that the launch of a long-range missile demonstrated Russia's new military capabilities and its determination to use them.

"This signal is clear, and all those who believe that Russia does not concern us should understand it loud and clear," said Macron.

The French leader added that to maintain its authority, Europe, and especially France as a country with developed technological potential, should master similar types of weapons.

"This initiative, which we launched, called ELSA, is now taking on its full meaning," he emphasized.

❗️ELSA is a French initiative to develop long-range cruise missiles - from 1 to 2 thousand kilometers. The Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Sweden have joined the project.

Macron stated that European weapons are better than American ones.

"Together with our partners from Italy and the UK, we have created an air defense system that is more effective than the Patriot system," said the French president.

(standing in front of a Chinese air-to-air missile abuse victim, Rafale):

"Where Ukraine was overwhelmingly dependent on American intelligence capabilities a year ago, today two-thirds are provided by France. Two-thirds."