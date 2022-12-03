Our Lady of Knock and Our Lady of Pontmain What Heaven Said - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed Live Dec 3, 2022
Two extremely important, but lesser known Marian apparitions, occurred in France and Ireland. Being incredibly important countries to the Faith, we need to listen to Mary's message from Heaven regarding these visions. Hear Fr. Chris Alar summarize in an interesting way the story of Our Lady of Knock and Our Lady of Pontmain.
