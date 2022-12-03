Create New Account
Our Lady of Knock and Our Lady of Pontmain What Heaven Said - Explaining the Faith
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Fr. Chris Alar


Streamed Live Dec 3, 2022


Two extremely important, but lesser known Marian apparitions, occurred in France and Ireland. Being incredibly important countries to the Faith, we need to listen to Mary's message from Heaven regarding these visions. Hear Fr. Chris Alar summarize in an interesting way the story of Our Lady of Knock and Our Lady of Pontmain.


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jv_J0UvF1w

christianreligioncatholicknockirelandfrancehopevirgin marymessages from heavenmarian apparitionsour ladyfr chris alarpontmain

