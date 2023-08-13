Network layer privacy is about protecting your data as it travels across networks. Firo enhances this privacy through Dandelion++, which hides the IP address associated with a transaction. Traditionally, an observer can link a transaction to an IP address, reducing privacy. However, Dandelion++ reroutes transactions through multiple nodes, making it harder to identify the transaction's original source. With Dandelion++, Firo ensures transactions remain untraceable and unlinkable to IP addresses.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.