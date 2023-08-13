Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Firo's Network Layer Privacy
channel image
Firo
9 Subscribers
39 views
Published 20 hours ago

Network layer privacy is about protecting your data as it travels across networks. Firo enhances this privacy through Dandelion++, which hides the IP address associated with a transaction. Traditionally, an observer can link a transaction to an IP address, reducing privacy. However, Dandelion++ reroutes transactions through multiple nodes, making it harder to identify the transaction's original source. With Dandelion++, Firo ensures transactions remain untraceable and unlinkable to IP addresses. 

Keywords
blockchaincryptocurrencyprivacycryptoblockchain technologynetwork privacy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket