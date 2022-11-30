My Interview Regarding Aliens with Professor Dedrick Hilton

Jim Andre, retired Massachusetts Constable and motor coach bus driver, alien abductee, contactee, energetic healer and founder of The Alien Connection Truth Network, discusses the existence of numerous alien species and a possible upcoming future false-flag alien invasion with Professor Dedrick Hilton, host of HooDoo Lounge.
