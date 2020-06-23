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Jinn/Demon speaks during Islamic Exorcism - exposes Illuminati,child sacrifice from Elite,arrival of False Messiah
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101 views • June 23, 2020
Imam is talking to the Jinn/Demon (through possessed Women) & finding out a lot of secrets about Jinns/Demons mission to target people to lead them towards the wrong Path of Satan (deceive).
This Jinn/Demon works for his Father called IBLIS(Satan) & thousands more Jinn's /Demons work for the same leader & is related to him. Even Humans (Some World leaders) work for the same Jinn/Demons mainly known to us as Freemason's /Illuminati (Zionists). Jinn mentions also that Illuminati is the greatest work of his Father (Iblis/Satan).
These people gather around in a secret location & Sacrifice a Child or Baby to please the Jinn leader & follow his Command. JINN LEADER HAS A SON CALLED DAJJAL ACCORDING TO BIBLE DAJJAL IS KNOWN AS ANTI-CHRIST & IN ISLAM IS KNOWN AS DAJJAL. GOD WARNED HUMANS ABOUT THIS DECEIVER WHO WILL USE MAGIC & WILL CLAIM TO BE GOD.
This Jinn/Demon works for his Father called IBLIS(Satan) & thousands more Jinn's /Demons work for the same leader & is related to him. Even Humans (Some World leaders) work for the same Jinn/Demons mainly known to us as Freemason's /Illuminati (Zionists). Jinn mentions also that Illuminati is the greatest work of his Father (Iblis/Satan).
These people gather around in a secret location & Sacrifice a Child or Baby to please the Jinn leader & follow his Command. JINN LEADER HAS A SON CALLED DAJJAL ACCORDING TO BIBLE DAJJAL IS KNOWN AS ANTI-CHRIST & IN ISLAM IS KNOWN AS DAJJAL. GOD WARNED HUMANS ABOUT THIS DECEIVER WHO WILL USE MAGIC & WILL CLAIM TO BE GOD.
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