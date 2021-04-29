BRADLEY NELSON, DC, THE EMOTION CODE HEART WALL

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Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom
669 subscribers
The last time Bradley Nelson, DC, was in The Classroom, he blew me away! So, what happens with unresolved emotions that remain trapped in our bodies? As the author and co-creator of The Emotion Code™, he believes that “Trapped Emotions” are the single most common kind of imbalance from which people suffer. Dr. Nelson is back to teach us how we can release our emotions to achieve optimal health.
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