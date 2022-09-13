US-China in a Heated Moon Race

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https://gnews.org/post/p1kf44299
09/10/2022 WION: NASA has lashed out at China. The US space agency wants the Chinese to be open and transparent about its lunar mission. Both the superpowers are focusing on the lunar South Pole and have the planned year for moon landing