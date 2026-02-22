Episode 13- Sarah Jackson tells about her experiences with the Stargate Project

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sarah Jackson was recruited at the tender age of 4 to be a part of the secret STARGATE program which trained children to become psychic spies, astral warriors and remote viewers. Sarah's first interview ever reveals the dark underbelly of secret government projects run amok and how child torture and abuse was justified in order to carry out clandestine weaponized agendas.
[email protected] is her contact email
and check out these sites for more info about Sarah
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CNLCY3EtG/
Rumble: MoonSnailQueen
YT: https://youtube.com/@themoonsnailqueen?si=tpWjA5Ab-zpUrPLo
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL!
Please subscribe and hit the like feature :)
If you want to see this channel grow please consider some of these excellent affiliates
BOTANY SCIENTIFICS is here to help humanity with intention by harnessing the power of hemp and science, crafting holistic, all-natural solutions that inspire individuals to reconnect with their innate healing capabilities—cultivating well-being, awareness, and empowered communities from the soil up
https://www.botanyscientifics.com/?srsltid=AfmBOopeeJSPQAIE15HV8tmlOsIlcBPEz9wHqmkQ_YOhRb9bxqjgxeDg
For 20% discount use coupon code: MIKE
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Richardson Nutritional Center: Find natural health supplements to improve your wellness. RNC delivers high-quality natural health supplements and products. Our mission is to promote wellness and healthy living through the use of safe and effective dietary supplements that support the body's natural healing processes.
I personally use the B17, Pro Enzymes and Pro B15 every day!
https://rncstore.com/collections/all-products
Please use my promo code: MIKEHUHMAN