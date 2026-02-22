BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Episode 13- Sarah Jackson tells about her experiences with the Stargate Project
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
43 views • 1 day ago

Sarah Jackson was recruited at the tender age of 4 to be a part of the secret STARGATE program which trained children to become psychic spies, astral warriors and remote viewers. Sarah's first interview ever reveals the dark underbelly of secret government projects run amok and how child torture and abuse was justified in order to carry out clandestine weaponized agendas.


[email protected] is her contact email


and check out these sites for more info about Sarah


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CNLCY3EtG/


Rumble: MoonSnailQueen


YT: https://youtube.com/@themoonsnailqueen?si=tpWjA5Ab-zpUrPLo


remoteviewingpsychicspiesstargateproject
