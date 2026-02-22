Episode 13- Sarah Jackson tells about her experiences with the Stargate Project

Sarah Jackson was recruited at the tender age of 4 to be a part of the secret STARGATE program which trained children to become psychic spies, astral warriors and remote viewers. Sarah's first interview ever reveals the dark underbelly of secret government projects run amok and how child torture and abuse was justified in order to carry out clandestine weaponized agendas.





