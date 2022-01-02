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Everything Alex Jones does not tell you about about COVID 19
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284 views • January 02, 2022
COVID 19 is a jointly patented virus by the US and France created in France by Institute Pasteur made by Dr. Frederic Tangy, not Dr. Fauci who is only a frontman. COVID 19 is SARS with HIV and malaria DNA spliced in to create the jointly patented by USA and EU (France) not China. COVID 19 started in N. Vietnam at a French hospital in Hanoi Vietnam from SARS infected patients.
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