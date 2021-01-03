Pop Culture Belittles It Government Punishes It God Encourages It !

In one of his latest twitter tweets, Pierre Poilivere who I personally believe should be the leader of the Conservative party, once again goes on the attack at the House of Commons, and makes it clear what the present Liberal Party is pushing is destroying good honest Canadians. Honest hard working men and women, who only want the opportunity to work and earn an honest wage. Pierre makes it clear, because of the constant lockdowns, and draconian methods being employed, the so called health initiatives and police state tactics, instead of keeping Canadians safe would appear to be destroying their health, and our once proud and sovereign nation under God.

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