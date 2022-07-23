BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Biden and Tony Fauci Both Said That the Vaccinated Can't Get Covid: Both Men Are Compulsive Liars
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • July 23, 2022

What a week for Joe Biden. On Wednesday he told the World that he has Cancer and then yesterday (Thursday) he comes down with the Covid, despite being double vaxxed and double boosted. Is Kamala Harris ready to step-in for the fading old guy?


Related videos:


President Biden tests positive for COVID

11Alive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=venod4A3giE


Joe Biden says he "has cancer" in awkward speech slip up

Herald Sun YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V0GeXXAr0E


Fauci: If You’re Vaccinated, You’re Safe. If You’re Not, You’re At Risk

MSNBC YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrjMLONm-Bw


President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

News 19 WLTX

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcsFx8_6nnk


Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.


Paypal Donations are always appreciated:


https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda


Contact me via email: [email protected]


My Video Sharing Channel Links:


A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth


Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/


Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda


My Social Media Links:


Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky


Global Agenda on Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

Keywords
cancerjoebidencovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy