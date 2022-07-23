Joe Biden and Tony Fauci Both Said That the Vaccinated Can't Get Covid: Both Men Are Compulsive Liars

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What a week for Joe Biden. On Wednesday he told the World that he has Cancer and then yesterday (Thursday) he comes down with the Covid, despite being double vaxxed and double boosted. Is Kamala Harris ready to step-in for the fading old guy?
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