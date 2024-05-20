HHS SUSPENDS FUNDING TO PETER DASZAK’S ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE 💉😷☠ IN CONNECTION WITH COVID-19 LAB LEAK

#COVIDIOCRACY is breaking! \💉😷☠





It can be recalled that Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff claimed that EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota were operating Biolabs funded by the CIA.





Dr. Andrew Huff is a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, an Army veteran, and the author of “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History” from Simon & Schuster. Dr. Huff reported to Dr. Peter Daszak at EcoHealth, the notorious doctor who sent funding dollars to the Wuhan research labs. (You can purchase Dr. Huff’s book here: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-about-Wuhan-Uncovered-Biggest/dp/1510773886 📙)





In September, Dr. Andrew Huff sent a report on the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to the US Senate and Congress. Dr. Huff provided proof that the COVID virus that killed millions and resulted in mass starvation and global economic shutdown was created in a Wuhan laboratory.





In October, Dr. Huff told The Gateway Pundit that the US government was trying to cover up the origins of COVID-19 because Dr. Fauci and the US were funding the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function research, which was illegal in the US at that time.





Trending: Democrat MA Town That Voted Overwhelmingly for Joe Biden Furious They Got What They Voted For: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/democrat-ma-town-that-voted-overwhelmingly-joe-biden/?utm_source=website_link_trending1





Dr. Andrew Huff explained to The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft the connections between EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Daszak, Metabiota, and the CIA.





The Gateway Pundit reported that Hunter Biden’s Metabiota ties and the company’s laboratories in Ukraine and Africa.





Dr. Andrew Huff told The Gateway Pundit that EcoHealth and Metobiota were funded by the CIA’s venture capital firm In-Q-Tel.





Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/hhs-suspends-funding-peter-daszaks-ecohealth-alliance-halts/