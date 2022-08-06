EXCLUSIVE! Alex Jones Responds To $45M Sandy Hook Verdict And The Future Of Infowars

On this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones sits down with constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes to break down the verdict of the Sandy Hook show trial. They also discuss the future of Infowars and where we go from here.INFOWARS2022.COM

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