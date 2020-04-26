Dr Andrew Kaufman Discusses a New World Order of Sovereignty

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My talk with Dr Andrew Kaufman about Freedom and a New World Order of Sovereignty, #BillGates #Coronavirus Please support my show at Patreon https://www.patreon.com/creator-home and at PayPal https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr... Thanks you for your support see my other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...