🧟 Palantir CEO brags: ‘We scare enemies—and sometimes kill them’
Alex Karp tells shareholders that his CIA-linked surveillance and data-analytics powerhouse is "crushing it" in service of the West — "especially," he added, "in places we can't talk about."
💬 “Palantir is here to disrupt… scare enemies, and, on occasion, kill them. And we hope you're in favor of that.”
Source @geopolitics prime
