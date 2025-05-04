People Demand Trump To Keep Private Central Bank Usury, But Want OKC Bombing Files Released

Source: Archive (dot) org

Choosing The Light – by Cody Snodgres





“For over 20 years, he was an Independent Contractor (IC), specializing in sensitive, covert assignments, as well as bodyguard work. In 1994 he was given the task to blow up the Alfred P. Murray building in Oklahoma City. This job came from an x-US military man, who told him he worked covertly for CIA. He refused on moral grounds. His strong opposition to attacking U.S. citizens on our own soil changed his status from a CIA asset into a liability, a private, Independent Contractor who “knew too much”.



This is a true story about the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s role in covering up the bombing in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, and the secret reasons why, he believes, it was ordered. Afraid to speak up until now, He's very lucky to be alive to tell this story. Hopefully, enough time has elapsed so that he will not be targeted again, for retribution, as so many “whistle blowers” have been before him. May God bless America, and our fellow Patriots who have fought and bled, for her.”

Judeo-Masonic Gematria Birth Rite Name Coding...

-------------------------------------------------------

Timothy J. McVeigh = 322 (Reverse Francis Bacon)

-------------------------------------------------------

Timothy McVeigh = 201 (Reverse Ordinal)

Terry Lynn Nichols = 201 (Reverse Ordinal)

-------------------------------------------------------

☠ 'Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms' = 322 (English Ordinal)



-------------------------------------------------------



Name:

Cody Snodgres =

47 (Chaldean), 47 (Septenary) & 888 (Sumerian)





Surname:

Snodgres =

201 (Franc Baconis)

-------------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------------



