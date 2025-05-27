Why did Hollywood release the Dallas Buyers Club in 2013?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Watch the Dallas Buyers Club. Oh, why did they portray 1985 in 2013? The year! Oh, 2013 Oh, I'm jailed when they're standing here in 2011. Why does Hollywood release the Dallas Buyers Club? It's horrific. And blame the heterosexuals and call them gay like Magic Johnson. Wait a minute. Tony Fauci said, the only people that could get HIV, and therefore AIDS were gays, IV drug users, and prostitutes. And why does that matter?

Because Magic Johnson wasn't a gay man, an IV drug user or a prostitute. How is he found to be antibody positive? That's immune. That's immunity. You define it with an antibody. You make the antibody to the poison, doesn't no matter where it came. He was immune. And my PhD thesis, November 14, 1991 said, just don't inject him. I saw him on the Dodgers win the World Series last year. Why did Biden give him an award at the end of his term last year? Why did he give him one of those awards? You know, for shutting up! What was the gun to his head?

Cuz I'm going to use the word capture. I'm not ever going to believe that man who they tried to destroy his life, and fortunately, he's still here with us. I'm not going to blame they're not victims, but they need to stand in truth and finally, tell the truth of what happened, starting in 1975 in our country, and that's just where it starts.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - May 26 2025

