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UFO sighting in Medellin, Colombia. The Aliens have invaded. And we captured the combo Moon shot. Run for the Hills ! Also featuring Francos Gardens Merry Christmas from the Patriots Cannabis Co
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241 views • December 24, 2021
Filmed by Cannabis Jimmy at the Nature Lodge on Friday Morning Dec 24th. Colombians make these cool baloons that shoot off Fireworks. They love fireworks. They seem to always blowing something up . It must be part of their culture. Oh by the way, if you would like to see another Alien invasion and UFO sighting, come visit us at our Bed and Breakfast in Medellin. We also are doing Bird Watching tours. We have so many colorful tropical birds living in the sub tropical jungle environment where we live. High up in the Emerald Green Mountains of Colombia.
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
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