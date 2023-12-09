The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 259 - Roots? - 1:20:37

Here i am again warning about HUMANIST False doctrines. I know it’ll never stop! So many people are being deceived by it that i felt it imperative in this video to build further on Video No.256 titled, “Heresy” and expose the Hebrew “ROOTS” movement and show you that there is nothing new under the sun as the scriptures declare in Ecclesiastes. There is only ONE ROOT that we need to be concerned about and that is found in Isaiah 11:10, which declares, “And in that day there shall be a root of Jesse, which shall stand for an ensign of the people; to it shall the Gentiles seek: and his rest shall be glorious.” Did you hear that? The Gentiles; that’s US, will SEEK for him and find “REST.” That’s right, Jesus IS our GLORIOUS Sabbath REST. Isaiah the prophet says so. Revelation 22:16 reveals the ROOT Isaiah talks about declaring, "I, Jesus, have sent My angel to give you this testimony for the churches. I am the Root and the Offspring of David, the bright Morning Star.” Jesus Christ is the ONLY ROOT that we have any business with. There are NO others!



