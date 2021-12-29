Fauci and Collins Worked Actively and Intentionally To Negate the Great Barrington Declaration in Favor of Vaccines

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12/22/2021 Dr. Hatfill: Guys like Fauci and Collins shut down the Great Barrington Declaration,lied to people, denied people early treatment for COVID, and pushed for vaccines for money and power. However, we can write the Great Barrington Declaration all we want, if the people do not take action, nothing will change. We the people can tell the government what it’s allowed to do.