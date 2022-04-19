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After Show Convo with Alison Adair | Ep 77 Pt 2
Retro Earth Studio
Retro Earth Studio
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11 views • April 19, 2022
Our insightful chat continues with Alison Adair, a world traveling chef and educator, who shares how she places her orders into the Universe and waits in Divine Timing for it to show up in her life.

Alison also shares some of the most memorable experiences she has manifested since adopting her transformed school bus, Persistence and defines their mission.

We chat about: Mini Melt gathering; hosting Natalie Rize and her band mates; go-getter mentality; teaching overseas in Taiwan and Thailand; reconnecting with students; humbling reminders; attributes of plant medicine and their impact; Ayurvedic insights; and how plant ceremonies can provide personal insights.

We also learn more about Dinner Date Collaborate and dive into: knowing who we really are; play and surrender; Healers on the road; trusting the Knowing; cultivating willingness; trial and error; growth spurts; sitting in stillness; showing up better in the world; investigating triggers; maintaining neutrality; and who knows what.

Plus Alison shares the origins of Persistence name and why growing our own food and sharing it with others is a win-win situation.

Learn more about Alison: https://www.AlisonAdair.com

Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insights.

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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:

Peter's YouTube Channel: https://HaveAHappyAlways.com

Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com

Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com

Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com

Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com

We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com

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For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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