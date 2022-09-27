Glenn: Why this man’s SHOCKING FBI arrest matters to YOU

Glenn Beck





Sep 26, 2022 Mark Houck, pro-life author and father of seven, was arrested in Philadelphia last year for allegedly shoving a pro-choice protester away from his young son. The charges were dropped, which makes his recent arrest story that much more terrifying. In this clip, Glenn details the shocking way Houck recently was taken into custody by the FBI for supposed FACE Act violations. But whether or not you agree with Houck’s pro-life stance, Glenn explains, this story has HUGE implications for every single American: ‘Is this the America you want?’ Glenn asks. ‘Because once YOU get out of line, you’ll be the one finishing the poem: When they came for me, there was no one left.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pexpLoO3-4U



