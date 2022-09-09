Create New Account
Why Gym Memberships Aren’t Results-Based
Finding Genius Podcast
This may be a HUGE reason why the US fitness industry rakes in billions of dollars every year!


In this video, scient, inventor, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author John Jaquish, reveals how gyms are making a profit even if they don’t deliver results to their clients.
John points that the fitness industry is PRIMARILY focused on selling memberships than actually delivering results. 💰


This is definitely a big loss on the part of people availing of gym memberships who get trapped into the cycle of availing new memberships but never really getting results… 💸
