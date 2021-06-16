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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-16-2021 19 Y/O Simone Scott Dead From "Myocarditis" Heart Failure
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121 views • June 16, 2021
The propaganda is ever maddening but the sad reality is they are complicit in covering up the murder of thousands (or more) people!
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Article Links:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/06/16/majority-covid-19-hospital-patients-us-now-unvaccinated-younger/7684857002/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/15/simone-scott-19-year-old-northwestern-university-freshman-myocarditis-heart-transplant-dead-six-weeks-after-second-moderna-injection/
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/millions-of-sleep-apnea-machines-and-ventilators-for-covid-patients-recalled-over-cancer-respiratory-and-other-health-risks.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/14/reporter-broke-story-clinton-lynch-tarmac-meeting-dead-alleged-suicide/
Thumbnail Link:
https://thecovidblog.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Simone-Scott.png
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/06/16/majority-covid-19-hospital-patients-us-now-unvaccinated-younger/7684857002/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/15/simone-scott-19-year-old-northwestern-university-freshman-myocarditis-heart-transplant-dead-six-weeks-after-second-moderna-injection/
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/millions-of-sleep-apnea-machines-and-ventilators-for-covid-patients-recalled-over-cancer-respiratory-and-other-health-risks.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/14/reporter-broke-story-clinton-lynch-tarmac-meeting-dead-alleged-suicide/
Thumbnail Link:
https://thecovidblog.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Simone-Scott.png
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