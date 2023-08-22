The Spider`s web...

W.H.O. Whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Connects The dots. Former
ethics researcher at the W.H.O., Astrid Stuckelberger, PhD, sheds light
on the behind-the-scenes at our top world health agency, their conflicts
of interests, and who's really been pulling the strings in the #Covid19
pandemic response.
