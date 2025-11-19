MAHA Toxic Politics, Lisa Rooney, Ditch and Switch, Ranunculus, Tylenol Fever Risks, Parkinson's Prevention - The RSB Show 11-19-25

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: MAHA Toxic Politics, Lisa Rooney, Ditch and Switch, Ranunculus, Tylenol Fever Risks, Autism Link Lawsuits, Parkinson's Prevention, Weaponized Science, Oceans Warming Paradox, Goldback Winner Question, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/maha-faces-toxic-politics-lisa-rooney-ranunculus-tylenol-fever-risks-tylenol-autism-lawsuits-jennifer-wortz-oceans-warming-faster-goldback-winner-question-and-more/