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A man being arrested by police after he refused to show a Covid vaccine passport to buy food.
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256 views • December 23, 2021
Are you sure they want to save our lives with the vaccine or rather starve us?
If you allow them to violate your civil rights, because of an emergency, they will always invent emergencies, to violate your rights.
More of this news, here:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/22/video-new-york-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-protester-arrested-after-refusing-to-show-covid-passport-to-buy-food/
If you allow them to violate your civil rights, because of an emergency, they will always invent emergencies, to violate your rights.
More of this news, here:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/22/video-new-york-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-protester-arrested-after-refusing-to-show-covid-passport-to-buy-food/
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