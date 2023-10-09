Create New Account
EPOCH TIMES TV | ‘No Lives Were Saved’ by COVID-19 Vaccines, Scientists Estimate
channel image
GalacticStorm
2150 Subscribers
Shop now
125 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Epoch Times | Front Line Health

‘No Lives Were Saved’ by COVID-19 Vaccines, Scientists Estimate

As the number of deaths clearly increased, upon closer examination, they noticed that the excess deaths coincided with the timing of the #COVID19 vaccine program rollout.


@EpochTimes

https://x.com/EpochTimes/status/1711106689305358478?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket