Another Bell's Palsy Coincidence - Carole Avonie

Uploaded on Rebelnews november 28th.
On April 11, 2021, Carole Avoine, decided to take the AstraZeneca vaccine because her mother was vulnerable to COVID-19. Twenty days later, Mrs. Avoine developed stage 6 Bell's palsy. Mrs. Avoine was joined by Rebel reporter, Alexa Lavoie to help share her story.
Source:
https://www.rebelnews.com/woman_injured_by_astrazeneca_covid_vaccine
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
