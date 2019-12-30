© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is The Sun Really 93 Million Miles Away???
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • December 30, 2019
Never forget that JESUS LOVES YOU! Romans 5:8
“But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” John 13:34
“A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.”
“But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” John 13:34
“A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.