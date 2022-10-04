Deputy Head of Chechen Republic's Russian Guard - says Ukrainian Attempts at a Breakthrough in Russia's Kherson region can HARDLY be called a COUNTEROFFENSIVE. 100222

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Deputy Head of Chechen Republic's Russian Guard Colonel Sultan Rashaev says Ukrainian attempts at a breakthrough in Russia's Kherson region can HARDLY be called a COUNTEROFFENSIVE, promising to show them who's boss, since his soldiers are given orders to attack, highlighting that Ukrainian military tactics are all about SHELLING civilian areas and hotels hosting journalists.