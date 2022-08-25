Dr. Sam Osmanagich, speaking at the Las Vegas, BIOMED EXPO, OCT 6-9, 2022, in person, Biomedexpo.com

LAS VEGAS BIOMED EXPO 4 Days of B2B & B2C Expo Conference for Professionals & Consumers HEALTH, SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY & CONSCIOUSNESS OCT 6-7-8-9, 2022 ALEXIS PARK RESORT, LAS VEGAS, 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89169 https://www.alexispark.com 10 minutes from the Las Vegas International airport and 5 minutes from Strip FREE EXPO with Paid Conference, must be 21+ to Attend Website: https://biomedexpo.com BIOMED EXPO, Expo Conference with 1500 attendees, 69 exhibit Booth, 39 Speakers with 100 Lectures/ workshops, plus 3 dinner Banquets. **EVENT TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biomed-e... ***Event hours: Exhibit hours are from Thursday 2 PM to 6 PM and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM daily. Thursday OCT 6TH, 2022 Expo set up starts at 12 noon and expo starts at 2 PM and ends at 6:00 PM. ***Nearest Airport: Only 10 minutes away from Las Vegas International Airport. ***Streaming live: Live Streaming is $99. ** BIOMED EXPO 2022 HEALTH, SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY & CONSCIOUSNESS. Amazing 4-day epic BIOMED EXPO the 29th events is about a Health and Wellness Expo/ Conference for a better future with Biohacking Technologies, Stem Cell research, Quantum Healing, Functional Wellness, Longevity, DNA Biohacking, Epigenetics, Biotech, Scalar Technology, Anti-Aging, Cancer Research, DNA Activation, Quantum Healing, Med Beds, Technology, Scalar Energy, Time Travel, Remote Viewing, Space Science, Multiverse, CERN, Black Hole, Parallel Timelines, ET Disclosure, Origin of Man, Planet Nibiru, Anunnakis, Giants, Bigfoot, Human History, Hollow Earth, Technology of Tartaria, Sumeria, Persia, Flat Earth Science, Mars, Biowarfare, GMOs, Viruses, Agenda 21, Depopulation, Future Prophecies, New Earth, Timelines, Teleportation, Weather Modifications, HAARP, Geoengineering, Tesla Technologies, Free Energy, Business Leadership, Personal Empowerment, Quantum Consciousness, Pineal Gland, Awareness, Mindfulness, Transformation, Life Mastery, etc. The Conference part of the event has more than 100 Lectures, Workshops, Panels, plus Speakers meet and greet Banquet Dinner parties on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Night. Networking of Researchers, Biohackers, Medical Doctors, Dentists, Chiropractors, Scientists, Space Scientists, Disclosure groups, Consciousness groups, Quantum Medicine Researchers, Biomedical Companies, Oxygen Therapy Manufacturers, Skin Care Manufacturers, Tesla Science researchers, Herbalists, Naturopaths, Health Practitioners, Nutritionists, Dietitians, and healthcare practitioners. Please join us at this amazing BIOMED EXPO 2022 with diverse audience in health industry and amazing speakers with exploration of the five precepts which we consider to be fundamentally allowing ourselves to Quantify further & gauge the following “Health, Wellness, Science, Biomedicine & Quantum Healing”. Within these three days, we shall have the most prominent keynote speakers in each area of those dimensions which will discover and engage with workshops, lectures & panels on some of the most prominent questions in our lifetime. **Conference Tickets: There are 3 conference rooms, early Bird Conference tickets are $199 for full event and $369 at the door. There are 3 Dinner buffet banquets, and each Dinner Ticket are $49 for Thursday and $69 per person for Friday and Saturday Night. ***EXHIBIT HALL is FREE Admission with online registration for Thursday OCT 6TH, 2022 from 2PM to 6 PM and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM DAILY. Expo vendors offer free giveaways, Prizes and some give free samples. Expo area is made of joined 4 big ballrooms with total capacity of 13,600 SQ, with 1600 people capacity. Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/biomed-e... ***Must be 21+, No kids, pets, outside food, alcohol, drugs, or recording allowed. ***SPEAKERS: Dr. Sam Osmanagich, Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, Dr. Mike DeBord, Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Eric Zaremski, Dr. Nicole Rivera, Bill Walsh®, Dannion Brinkley, DR. Marek Roland, Professor Mehran Keshe, Dr. Scott Werner, Ryan Veli, Dr. Stephen Ezra West, Dr. Kosol Ouch, Saeed David Farman, Eric Dadmehr, Dr. Lori Smiskol, Irena Skoda, Nichola Burnett, Sandra Biskind, Lee Arison, Michelle Jewsbury, James Rink, Penny Bradley, Anthony Zender, Joseph Powell, Azucena Avila, Alan Bedian, Phillip Wilson, Nikita Ocean Sky & Julia Galasso. Master of Ceremonies: Michelle Jewsbury, Julia Galasso & Eric Dadmehr.