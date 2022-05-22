© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired professor unpacks Russian history, explains current events in light of Fatima prophecy
Follow
1
Share
Report
253 views • May 22, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
Dr. David Allen White, professor emeritus at the US Naval Academy, uses his wealth of literary knowledge and history to explain how current events unfolding in Russia are linked to Fatima and other prophecies.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_David_Allen _White_052022
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_David_Allen _White_052022
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten\
MIrrored from https://rumble.com/v15gpqp-retired-professor-unpacks-russian-history-explains-current-events-in-light-.html
Dr. David Allen White, professor emeritus at the US Naval Academy, uses his wealth of literary knowledge and history to explain how current events unfolding in Russia are linked to Fatima and other prophecies.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_David_Allen _White_052022
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_David_Allen _White_052022
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten\
MIrrored from https://rumble.com/v15gpqp-retired-professor-unpacks-russian-history-explains-current-events-in-light-.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.