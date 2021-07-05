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This is how pastors and churches are muzzled
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262 views • July 05, 2021
As go the churches, so goes the nation. West Virginia is about to terminate a good thing. This is a must see for every Christian, Pastor, and for that matter, every freedom seeking American. Regardless of which way the vote goes in November of 2022, there will be ramifications. See what was done on behalf of all freedom loving Americans. www.hudok.info is dedicated to righteous rule of law.
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