GET READY!

Rhemas: March 14/2022

As it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the flood came and took them all away. Child write. These words saith the Faithful and True, the Alpha and the Omega, Jesus the Christ who is seated at the right hand of my Father. Be aware. Danger up ahead. I have warned to stay close to me. Be in the Word ALWAYS. Satan, the lion, seeketh to destroy you but I have placed my mighty angels around you for your protection. The day of darkness is at hand when you'll no longer be able to work. Remember I said, 'Work while it is still daytime'.

*I felt that when He said to work while it is still daytime, He was referring to finishing off the preparation He has asked us to do.





March 23/2022

The days of darkness are here and who shall escape? The days of testing are here and who shall stand?





March 28/2022

There is an EDICT coming for the ANNIHILATION of my people, saith the Lord. Money in exchange of lives. My people will take a stand against the enemy in sackcloth and ashes, weeping, wailing and repenting. They have been raised for 'such a time as this'. In humility is your salvation. Humble thyself before thy God.





April 1/2022

Passages that the Holy Spirit highlighted to me earlier today during my devotion. Please take all to Father for confirmation.

2 Chron. 20:2b), 3b)-4a), 9b), 12b) 'A VAST ARMY IS COMING'. PROCLAIM A FAST. The people of Judah came together to seek help from the Lord. We will stand in your presence before this temple that bears your Name and will cry out to you in our distress, and you will hear us and save us. We have no power to face this vast army that is attacking us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are upon you. Then I heard in my Spirit , 'My people will raise a standard against the enemy'.

Ezekiel 21:6 "Therefore groan, son of Man! Groan before them with broken heart and bitter grief. It is coming! It will surely take place", declares the Lord.





April 6/2022

Ezek. 18:30-32 Therefore, O house of Israel, I will judge you, each according to his ways, declares the Lord GOD. Repent and turn from all your transgressions, so that your iniquity will not become your downfall. 31 Cast away from yourselves all the transgressions you have committed, and fashion for yourselves a new heart and a new spirit. Why should you die, O house of Israel? 32 For I take no pleasure in anyone’s death, declares the Lord GOD. So repent and live!





