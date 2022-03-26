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Melbourne Protest 26 March 2022 #2
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39 views • March 26, 2022
This is a follow up video record of some of the passion, and the drumming, that went along with the Melbourne protest this Saturday. The was a short Police scuffle and stand off. The drumming was intense, especially under bridges. The route was unusual passing along Southbank, under and across Swanston Street Bridge and even making a U-turn at David Jones. Most of us had no clue where we were going as was often the case. The weather was perfect and the protest numbers not so large because of a big protest focus at Canberra the same day.
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