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Trump’s Executive Order — What’s In It, Will It Work?
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19 views • May 29, 2020
A look at an Appeal Court’s decision this week, Biden’s position on Sec 230 and the President’s case that this is defending the public right to free speech in the digital public square. How Trump will push model legislation for states and use the power of the purse of federal advertising? What do recent Supreme Court decisions support the digital public square of social media
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