Is the DOJ trying to DISCREDIT Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer

Glenn Beck





July 31, 2023





Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer is testifying to Congress behind closed doors about Hunter's overseas business dealings ... and potentially whether Joe Biden played a role. But over the weekend, the Department of Justice released a letter related to Archer's upcoming prison sentence and then ANOTHER letter denying that it was trying to intimidate Archer before his testimony. Glenn reviews this unusual series of events and gives his take on what the DOJ was trying to do: Was this a psyop aimed at the media? Plus, he lays out the questions that the House Oversight Committee MUST ask Archer during his testimony.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osDfvLCbJ7U