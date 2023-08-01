Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is the DOJ trying to DISCREDIT Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer
channel image
High Hopes
2672 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
45 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


July 31, 2023


Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer is testifying to Congress behind closed doors about Hunter's overseas business dealings ... and potentially whether Joe Biden played a role. But over the weekend, the Department of Justice released a letter related to Archer's upcoming prison sentence and then ANOTHER letter denying that it was trying to intimidate Archer before his testimony. Glenn reviews this unusual series of events and gives his take on what the DOJ was trying to do: Was this a psyop aimed at the media? Plus, he lays out the questions that the House Oversight Committee MUST ask Archer during his testimony.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osDfvLCbJ7U

Keywords
congressdojjoe bidenmediahunter bidenhouse oversight committeepsyopglenn beckprison sentencediscreditdevon archerintimidatequestions to askoverseas business dealingstestifying

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket