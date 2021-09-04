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TruNews - 4/9/21 P1 & P2*
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271 views • April 10, 2021
Apr 9, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
PART 1
COVID CRAZY: ONE-THIRD CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS DEVELOPED NEUROLOGICAL-PSYCHIATRIC ILLNESSES
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall and the team share information that nearly a third of those that receive the COVID vaccine experience some form of mental illness.
Also, we examine how YouTube has shuttered the Florida governor from questioning masks for kids, while a New Hampshire track coach stands defiant against mandates.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/09/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-crazy-one-third-coronavirus-victims-developed-neurological-psychiatric-illnesses
PART 2
FAUCI’S FRIEND USED NIH GRANT TO WEAPONIZE COVID IN WUHAN
Today on TRUNEWS, the team looks at the connection of Dr. Fauci to the Chinese Communist Party through the shady dealings of the EcoHealth Alliance.
We also show how the mainstream media is thoroughly filled with self-confessed paid agents of China, promoting the COVID party line.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/09/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/faucis-friend-used-nih-grant-to-weaponize-covid-in-wuhan
*mirror
Courtesy of TruNews
PART 1
COVID CRAZY: ONE-THIRD CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS DEVELOPED NEUROLOGICAL-PSYCHIATRIC ILLNESSES
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall and the team share information that nearly a third of those that receive the COVID vaccine experience some form of mental illness.
Also, we examine how YouTube has shuttered the Florida governor from questioning masks for kids, while a New Hampshire track coach stands defiant against mandates.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/09/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-crazy-one-third-coronavirus-victims-developed-neurological-psychiatric-illnesses
PART 2
FAUCI’S FRIEND USED NIH GRANT TO WEAPONIZE COVID IN WUHAN
Today on TRUNEWS, the team looks at the connection of Dr. Fauci to the Chinese Communist Party through the shady dealings of the EcoHealth Alliance.
We also show how the mainstream media is thoroughly filled with self-confessed paid agents of China, promoting the COVID party line.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/09/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/faucis-friend-used-nih-grant-to-weaponize-covid-in-wuhan
*mirror
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