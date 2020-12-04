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The David Knight Show (4December20 Full Show)
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79 views • December 04, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:09 Director of National Intelligence warns of Chinese “super soldier” program via genetic manipulation
— 00:04:10 Two pastors died — media covers up the one who was part of vaccine trial and features the one who worked for a reopened mega church (even though he wasn’t there when he caught it or when sick)
— 00:13:40 It’s not a single airline — the global industry association makes it clear: no “vaccine passport, no travel”
— 00:22:20 Now Dept of Defense is rolling out vaccine cards for us all to carry Why is it so hard for conservative media to admit what’s going on? Because it’s so crazy that they’re afraid of being labelled “conspiracy theorists” for reporting what’s happening.
— 00:31:32 Darth Vader’s statue will replace the one torn down in Bristol. Darth is not only black, he’s also a vaccine advocate
— 00:41:33 GOP unanimously votes to remove caps for H1B tech workers in another betrayal
— 01:00:08 County Controller shuts down Health Dept excessive fine of $15,000 - gives business owner 100 years to pay
— 01:07:10 Portuguese Court frees COVID detainees, ruling PCR is 97% false positive
— 01:37:23 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, debates David on whether Trump should declare martial law over election fraud
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:09 Director of National Intelligence warns of Chinese “super soldier” program via genetic manipulation
— 00:04:10 Two pastors died — media covers up the one who was part of vaccine trial and features the one who worked for a reopened mega church (even though he wasn’t there when he caught it or when sick)
— 00:13:40 It’s not a single airline — the global industry association makes it clear: no “vaccine passport, no travel”
— 00:22:20 Now Dept of Defense is rolling out vaccine cards for us all to carry Why is it so hard for conservative media to admit what’s going on? Because it’s so crazy that they’re afraid of being labelled “conspiracy theorists” for reporting what’s happening.
— 00:31:32 Darth Vader’s statue will replace the one torn down in Bristol. Darth is not only black, he’s also a vaccine advocate
— 00:41:33 GOP unanimously votes to remove caps for H1B tech workers in another betrayal
— 01:00:08 County Controller shuts down Health Dept excessive fine of $15,000 - gives business owner 100 years to pay
— 01:07:10 Portuguese Court frees COVID detainees, ruling PCR is 97% false positive
— 01:37:23 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, debates David on whether Trump should declare martial law over election fraud
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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