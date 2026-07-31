Beyond the Negotiations, an interview with Michael Yon, Steve Murray and Michael Farris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Are today's global tensions about more than diplomacy and headline negotiations? As conflicts evolve, discussions continue around energy, food security, trade, infrastructure, and the long-term consequences of geopolitical decisions. While experts hold differing views on where current events may lead, understanding these perspectives can help paint a broader picture of the challenges ahead. Watch the latest interview to explore the conversation, hear the analysis, and consider the many factors shaping an uncertain global landscape.
#GlobalAffairs #Geopolitics #WorldNews #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:12End Screen