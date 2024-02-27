Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1888 - Laura Kempton - Report on the break in the cold case
Lee broke into Laura’s apartment and attacked her. He raped her, before beating her to death, then stealing an envelope of money she had on a table. He was connected to the crime over 40 years later by DNA left at the scene.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide

