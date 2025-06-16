RV Life: On the Road... reflecting upon the Parowan Gap from the Flaming Gorge (with HIGH winds)

https://rvacrossamerica.net/parowangap

Reflecting back to my first journey with my ski bud Isaac - a visit to the Parowan Gap on a very springlike day in early February! Lots of photos of petroglyphs and an unexplainable Indian head that appears to be of natural origin.

I was in the Flaming Gorge as I reflect upon the Parowan Gap. Late spring in the Flaming Gorge can see some strong convective storms - just like I experienced last night (Jun 10, 2025.) High winds with gusts approaching hurricane force for nearly an hour!





My video shares my thoughts, some updates on RV life and RV travel, and a sense of where I am at this moment in time. Enjoy!





#parowangap

#utahrvlife

#flaminggorge

#rvtraveltips

#rvcamping