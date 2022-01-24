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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 1/23/22 speaks in DC at the Defeat The Mandates rally
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50 views • January 24, 2022
The nephew of JFK and son of RFK speaks truth to power. His father and uncle were killed by the CIA. We are all waking up. We now know the CIA is owned and operated by these globalists who have been planning this global technocracy for generations. They intend to cull the herd (do a genocide) and enslave the survivors.
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